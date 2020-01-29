Two sent to hospital after head-on crash on Cox Ferry Road, S.C. 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in the Conway area, according to officials.
Online records from the South Carolina Highway Patrol state troopers responded to the crash on Cox Ferry Road and S.C. 544 around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. SCHP is reporting the roadway is blocked.
Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said the two people hurt in the crash had to extracted from their vehicles. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
As of about 7:30 a.m., heavy traffic is being reported in the area. Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution.
