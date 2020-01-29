Coroner: Coker University student dies after being shot at Hartsville nightclub

Coroner: Coker University student dies after being shot at Hartsville nightclub
Authorities responded to a deadly shooting at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Avenue in Hartsville early Sunday morning. (Source: Katherine Phillips/WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | January 28, 2020 at 9:15 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 9:38 PM

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A deadly shooting at a Hartsville nightclub has claimed the life of a third person.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 18-year-old Garrett Bakhsh, a Coker University student from Maryland, died at 8 p.m. Tuesday from injuries he sustained in the shooting.

Police responded to the deadly shooting at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, were also killed in the shooting. Officials said three others were hurt.

RELATED STORY: ’My heart is so hurt’: Family of Hartsville nightclub victim pleads for stop to Pee Dee gun violence

A spokesperson for the city of Hartsville announced on Monday that two people were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.

Darius Dickey, 20, is one of the suspects, according to officials. He faces several charges including four counts of attempted murder. He appeared in court on Monday where a judge denied him bond.

RELATED STORY: Judge denies bond for one of two suspects charged in deadly weekend shooting at S.C. nightclub

The name of the second suspect and their specific charges has not been released yet.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.