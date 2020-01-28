Water rescue underway for two people in ocean in Pawleys Island area

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Rescue crews are conducting a water rescue operation in the northern area of Pawleys Island.
According to a tweet from Midway Fire Rescue, ocean rescue resources have responded to two people in the ocean.
A water rescue operation has started shortly before 3:30 p.m.
According to Mark Nugent with Midway Fire Rescue, the two people were in a kayak and wearing life vests.
One of them was hanging onto the kayak, while the second was between the kayak and the shore, Nugent said.
The rescue is taking place somewhere between Litchfield Beach and Pawleys Island, with assistance from Pawleys Island police.
Pawleys Island Police Chief Michael Fanning said one of the boaters is about 100 to 200 feet offshore, while the other is about 100 yards offshore.
