Surfside Beach debuts renderings of reconstructed pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the town of Surfside Beach have released renderings of its new pier.
According to information on the town’s website, bid packages for the reconstruction will go out on Jan. 30.
The town’s iconic landmark was badly damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, losing over 50% of its length.
In the spring of 2018, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved funds to rebuild the pier, according to town officials.
Two pier businesses – Pier Outfitters and Licks Ice Cream – closed their doors for good at the end of the 2019 season, according to a letter from Mayor Bob Hellyer. The third, Surf Diner, will remain open until demolition is scheduled to start.
The anticipated start of demolition is May 15, 2020, according to town officials. Construction is expected to take a minimum of 18 months.
