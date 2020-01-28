Police make arrest after series of break-ins at several Conway businesses

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars after police said he broke into or attempted to break into several Conway businesses.
Jeremy Shelton, 42, faces four burglary charges, four attempted burglary charges and obtaining goods by false pretenses.
Shelton is accused of breaking into or trying to break into River City Accents, 3rd Avenue Grill, Fostering Hope, Daisy Fair Flowers, Mermaids Parlor, Essential Massage and Wellness, Carolina Appliance and Furniture, First Baptist Church and Pawn South.
Daisy Fair Flowers posted on its Facebook page that many of the break-ins or attempted break-ins happened on Friday.
Daisy Fair Flowers said it had surveillance video of the suspect that helped police with the investigation.
“We encourage any downtown business that doesn’t have a camera system to please invest,” the business’ Facebook post said.
Police arrested Shelton on Saturday. He is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
