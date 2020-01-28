Police look to identify men wanted for questioning in Florence armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are looking to identify three people seen in a surveillance video who are wanted for questioning in reference to an armed robbery earlier this month.
According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, they robbery happened in the 800 block of East Pine Street on Jan. 3.
In that robbery, two people robbed the victims at gunpoint, police said. Those victims sustained minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.