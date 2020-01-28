Coroner identifies victim in Florence County homicide; person of interest in custody

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County investigators have a person of interest in custody in connection with a homicide investigation that began Monday in the Pamplico community, authorities said.
According to Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, investigators were called to a home off Kennedy Haines Road around 12 p.m. Monday after a body was found inside.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 76-year-old Lois Dewitt, of Pamplico. The body is being sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston Wednesday morning for an autopsy.
The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation, Kirby said.
Neither the name of the person of interest has not been released at this time. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.
