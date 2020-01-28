Pepper Geddings Recreation Center pays tribute to late Kobe Bryant, crash victims

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tributes to the nine people who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in California continued across the Grand Strand on Tuesday.
Those involved in the youth sports program at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan.
RELATED STORY: Pilot of Kobe Bryant helicopter tried to avoid heavy fog
The children lined up to form the number 24, which was Bryant’s number for the Los Angeles Lakers, on the basketball court.
Some of those in the crowd sported Lakers jerseys to honor the basketball icon.
The names of everyone on board the helicopter were also placed on the court.
A moment of silence was then held to honor the lives lost.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.