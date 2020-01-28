Myrtle Beach police conduct ‘high risk’ traffic stop around 82nd Ave. North

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police conducted a “high risk” traffic stop Tuesday afternoon around 82nd Avenue North and Kings Highway.
A WMBF News viewer called regarding a number of officers in the parking lot of a surrounding shopping center.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said during a traffic stop, the license plate was alerted as stolen.
That led to the high risk stop, “as stolen license plates are an indicator of other potential criminal activity,” Vest said.
No other information was immediately available.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.