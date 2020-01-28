Myrtle Beach City Council moves closer to making downtown CCU campus a reality

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council voted Tuesday to approve a motion to execute a memorandum of agreement between the city of Myrtle Beach and Coastal Carolina University to create a downtown Myrtle Beach campus of CCU.
The topic was the most talked about item on the agenda during both the council workshop and the meeting itself.
CCU President Dr. David DeCenzo attended the meeting and said he is excited about the project and is committed to making it a reality.
“Going out into a city like this to help with the revitalization I think is critically important for us as a university,” DeCenzo said.
Lauren Clever with the Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Office said adding the campus would increase foot traffic in the area, which would improve public safety.
Clever added that she spoke with representatives from other schools that have campuses in downtown areas. Those schools include Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and the Savannah College of Art and Design.
According to Clever, a university presence in downtown areas leads to increased enrollment at those schools and boosts economic growth.
City manager John Pedersen said 179 jobs would be added as part of the development phase. He said an additional 88 jobs would be added once the school opens, citing a city-sponsored impact study.
Members of city council did bring up some concerns regarding the project.
Council member Jackie Hatley said she was concerned about what would happen to the Chapin Memorial Library as a result of the project. She noted, however, that she is in support of the endeavor.
According to Pedersen, the worst-case scenario for the library would be to have it temporarily housed elsewhere. In an ideal world, though, he said it would move from its current spot to its planned new location next to the Myrtle Beach Train Depot. The library would only have to be closed a week or two during the transition.
John Hobson, a board member for Chapin Memorial Library, said during the meeting that he didn’t want council to vote on the motion until they consult library board members.
Regarding Chapin Park, Pedersen said it will be closed to the public during school hours once the charter school is open, but it will still be available to the public at all other times.
Pedersen said the park is rarely used during school hours anyway, adding it’s primarily used for events on weekends. The park would still be available for those events.
