Myrtle Beach chef named as one of South Carolina’s Chef Ambassadors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach chef has been selected to be a part of the 2020 class of South Carolina’s Chef Ambassadors.
Jamie Daskalis is one of four chefs selected for the honor. She is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and has been in the restaurant business for 20 years.
Daskalis opened up Johnny D’s Waffles and Bakery after leaving New York and moving down south. She was also recently awarded “Best Chef” from South Carolina Woman Magazine and Grand Strand Magazine.
“I am honored to be given this opportunity to showcase all that South Carolina has to offer. I will serve proudly!!!” Daskalis said in a Facebook post.
Every year, a Chef Ambassador is selected from South Carolina’s four regions: the Upstate, Midlands, Pee Dee and the Lowcountry. Their creativity and personal style help to promote the state’s culinary experience and show what the Palmetto State has to offer. The ambassadors participate in a variety of events, perform cooking demonstrations and take part in discussions on healthy eating.
The other Chef Ambassadors are Chef Instructor Kevin Mitchell from Charleston, Executive Chef Raffaele Dall’Erta from Sumter and Executive Chef Jason Tufts from Aiken.
