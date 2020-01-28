Man dies days after being shot in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who was injured in a shooting last week in Florence County has died, according to officials.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Chad Elliot Yarborough, 44, died Sunday night at a local hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning at MUSC in Charleston.
According to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.
Deputies said the suspect in the fatal shooting, Kristan Collins, was arrested after a high-speed chase.
