Man dies days after being shot in Florence County
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in Florence County. (Source: FCSO)
By WMBF News Staff | January 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 11:29 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who was injured in a shooting last week in Florence County has died, according to officials.

The shooting happened on Jan. 24 in the parking lot of Delmae Grocery on S. Cashua Drive.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Chad Elliot Yarborough, 44, died Sunday night at a local hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning at MUSC in Charleston.

According to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

Deputies said the suspect in the fatal shooting, Kristan Collins, was arrested after a high-speed chase.

