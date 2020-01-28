Man charged in 2015 choking death of pregnant woman, SLED says

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WYFF) - A man has been charged with murder in the 2015 choking death of a pregnant Spartanburg County woman, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Erika Breanne Spencer was found dead May 21, 2015, in a home on Davis Drive in Roebuck.
Two of Spencer’s friends said they found her not breathing and called 911, according to an incident report.
The report said the deputy who responded to the home found Spencer face down in a bedroom.
The Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide and said Spencer was choked to death by "manual throttling," Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.
On Monday, SLED announced that Brandon Eugune Maddox, 28, was charged with murder, criminal sexual conduct and burglary in the case.
An arrest warrant said Maddox caused her death by "using extreme pressure on her neck causing respiratory insufficiency resulting in her death."
The warrant said Maddox "used aggravated force during the commission of burglary to accomplish sexual battery upon the victim."
The warrant also said Maddox went into Spencer’s home without consent.
Maddox was already in jail on other charges.
