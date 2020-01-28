'It stills feels so unreal’: Former Myrtle Beach player pays tribute to Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant

'It stills feels so unreal’: Former Myrtle Beach player pays tribute to Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant
FILE - In this June 7, 2009 file photo Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file) (Source: Mark J. Terrill)
By WMBF News Staff | January 28, 2020 at 12:31 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 1:01 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tributes continue to pour in following Sunday’s death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a California helicopter crash.

One of those honoring the former Laker is a Myrtle Beach High School grad and basketball player who suited up alongside Bryant while in Los Angeles.

“It still feels so unreal right now that I am just at a loss for words,” said Ramon Sessions, who was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012.

Ramon Sessions played basketball at Myrtle Beach High School and with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ramon Sessions played basketball at Myrtle Beach High School and with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Source: WMBF file photo)

Sessions, who sent a statement to WMBF News on Tuesday, said it was “truly an honor” to have had the opportunity to play alongside Bryant during his NBA career.

“My heart goes out to the Bryant family and the other families who lost loved ones in this tragic accident,” Sessions said.

RELATED STORY: Myrtle Beach community remembers Kobe Bryant’s 1995 Beach Ball Classic performance

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died after a helicopter ferrying Bryant to Orange County to Ventura County on Sunday smashed into a Calabasas hillside at nearly 200 mph, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities say the veteran pilot tried to avoid fog so heavy it grounded police choppers.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.