'It stills feels so unreal’: Former Myrtle Beach player pays tribute to Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tributes continue to pour in following Sunday’s death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a California helicopter crash.
One of those honoring the former Laker is a Myrtle Beach High School grad and basketball player who suited up alongside Bryant while in Los Angeles.
“It still feels so unreal right now that I am just at a loss for words,” said Ramon Sessions, who was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012.
Sessions, who sent a statement to WMBF News on Tuesday, said it was “truly an honor” to have had the opportunity to play alongside Bryant during his NBA career.
“My heart goes out to the Bryant family and the other families who lost loved ones in this tragic accident,” Sessions said.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died after a helicopter ferrying Bryant to Orange County to Ventura County on Sunday smashed into a Calabasas hillside at nearly 200 mph, according to the Associated Press.
Authorities say the veteran pilot tried to avoid fog so heavy it grounded police choppers.
