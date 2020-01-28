Highway Patrol identifies trooper, suspect involved in Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have identified the trooper and suspect involved in a trooper-involved shooting on Monday in Robeson County.
Investigators said Trooper Roderick McDaniel was doing a roadside safety inspection on Interstate 95 when an armed man approached him.
The armed man was identified as 29-year-old Justin Workman of Wilmington.
Authorities said Workman was armed with a knife and advanced towards the McDaniel who then fired his gun after verbal commands were ignored.
Workman was hurt in the shooting and taken to the hospital. His condition has not been released.
McDaniel, an 18-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol, has been placed on administrative duty during the investigation.
The State Bureau of Investigations has taken over the case.
