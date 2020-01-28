Florence police make arrest in armed robbery case

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested a man in connection to an alleged armed robbery last October.
Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police said Monday Tyson Stavon Fleming, 21, was taken into custody by agents with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services on a parole violation and armed robbery warrant on Jan. 22.
Brandt said Fleming’s armed robbery charge stems from an incident that happened in the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive on Oct. 1.
According to Brandt, officers were able to locate the victim and two other suspects that were reportedly involved in the robbery - Timothy Allen Flowers and Desmond Tymon Cooper.
Flowers was charged with loitering for drug activity, while Cooper was charged with receiving stolen goods under $2,000.
Brandt said investigators later obtained an armed robbery warrant for Fleming.
As of Tuesday morning, Fleming remains behind bars at the Florence County Detention Center.
