Florence County coroner names man killed after colliding with parked tractor-trailer

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials have identified the man who was killed in a crash last week in Florence County.
The crash happened just before midnight on Jan. 24 on Jones Road in Olanta, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. He identified the victim as Jimmy Levon Brown, Jr., 32, of Dillon.
Brown died after his vehicle ran into the back of a parked tractor-trailer, according to von Lutcken.
The crash remains under investigation by the Florence County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.