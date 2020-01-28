First Alert: Sunshine returns today, watching two systems late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine is back in the forecast and Tuesday is looking to be a good one. As you head out the door today, you'll notice seasonable temperatures for this time of year. Not too cold, not too warm. but just right for January here in the Carolinas.
This afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine with slightly cooler than normal highs today. Look for the low-mid 50s for those afternoon plans. Overnight temperatures will drop back down into the mid-upper 30s overnight and into Wednesday morning.
As we head throughout the day on Wednesday, clouds will slowly increase ahead of our next system. That system will be weak and pass just south of the area overnight. Rain chances will remain isolated but return by Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. A sprinkle or light shower cannot be ruled out but this will not be a soaking system by any means.
As that system begins to exit, a more potent system may impact our area by Friday and into Saturday. At this point, it looks like the rain will return by Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. Depending on the track of the coastal low, depends on just how much rain we could see by the start of the weekend. The GFS likes more widespread rain chances with rain extending up into
The European likes the rain still for the area but not as widespread and as far north/northwest as the GFS. This morning has been the first time where both models have agreed on a rainfall amount, so we are starting to see some agreement.
Depending on the track of the low, depends on how much rain we could see to start the weekend. Regardless, clearing skies will return by Saturday afternoon and bring milder weather for Sunday.
