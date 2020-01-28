FIRST ALERT: Dry Wednesday and a Friday soaker on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear and cool weather tonight will give way to thickening clouds and increasing rain chances through the end of the week.
Tonight will be clear and chilly with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s at the beaches and middle 30s across the Pee Dee.
Sunny skies early on Wednesday will give way to thickening clouds through the day. Temperatures will remain seasonable with afternoon readings climbing into the lower and middle 50s.
Wednesday night through Thursday will see a weak storm system passing just to the south. Most of the rain will remain south of the region and out over the Atlantic, but a few light showers and sprinkles will be possible from time to time from Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
A brief break in showers arrives Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the lower 50s.
A more substantial storm system will bring increasing rain on Friday. Light showers on Friday morning will transition to a steady rain by Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Some of the rain could turn heavy at times by late in the day on Friday. Friday will be a raw day with a gusty wind and temperatures only near 50 along with the rain.
Rainfall totals Friday through early Saturday will likely reach one inch in many areas.
Rain will taper off late Friday night, but the start of the weekend will still be unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and a lingering shower or two possible through Saturday.
Clearing skies and milder weather will return by Sunday.
