Winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200K sold in Longs

Check your tickets!
A winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket has been sold in Longs, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The lucky ticket for the Saturday, Jan. 25 drawing was sold at Punit Disha LLC on Highway 9 West.
The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 3, 11, 19, 27, and 35 “Power-Up:” 2.
Because the lucky winner “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the top prize doubled to $200,000 when a “2” was drawn.
Another winning ticket for Saturday’s drawing, worth $100,000, was sold in Silverstreet, S.C. at Dorrohs Grocery on Island Ford Rd.
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942, and the odds of winning $200,000 are 1 in 1,003,884, lottery officials said.
