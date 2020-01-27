Tidelands Health partners with Brookgreen Gardens to offer ‘walking prescriptions’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health has partnered with Brookgreen Gardens to offer walking prescriptions for eligible patients.
According to a press release, providers can offer qualifying patients a walking program prescription, which is redeemable for a free, 30-day pass to Brookgreen Gardens.
“The benefits of regular exercise through walking are proven. It can do wonders for your overall health,” said Dr. James Turek, a family medicine physician at Tidelands Health. “Having a prescription to walk through and explore beautiful Brookgreen Gardens offers a great incentive for patients to take the first step toward better health.”
To be eligible to receive a walking prescription through its “A Walk in the Garden” program, a person must be a patient at a Tidelands Health Family Medicine practice, at least 40 years old, not physically active and have one or more cardiovascular risk factors such as hypertension or diabetes, the release stated.
As with all prescriptions, providers will determine if a walking prescription is appropriate for a patient.
Patients can choose their own walking path at Brookgreen Gardens or select from four walking trails - ranging in length from less than a mile to 2.2 miles – outlined in a map they receive when redeeming their prescription, according to the press release.
At the end of the 30 days, patients will have the option to purchase a Brookgreen Gardens annual pass at a discounted rate.
For more information on A Walk in the Garden, call (866) TIDELANDS to schedule an appointment at a Tidelands Health Family Medicine practice near you.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.