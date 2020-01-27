Three charged with murder after woman found dead in burning Lumberton home

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Three people are facing charges after a woman was found dead inside a burned home in Lumberton.
According to the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, the suspects have been identified as Maribel Cain, 24, Lorie Lynn Sampson, 38, and Kevin Hammonds, 25.
The Lumberton police and fire departments were called to a home in the 1200 block of Godwin Avenue for a fire alarm on the night of Jan. 21.
Crews found a small fire and a woman dead inside the home, police said. The woman was identified as 76-year-old Annette Hendren Ivey.
Cain was charged with the following:
- First-degree murder
- First-degree burglary
- Conspiracy
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- First-degree arson
- Larceny of a motor vehicle
- Possession or receiving stolen property
- Financial card theft
- Obtaining property by false pretense
- Identity theft
Sampson was charged with the following:
- First-degree Murder
- First-degree Burglary
- Conspiracy
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- First-degree arson
- Larceny of a motor vehicle
Hammonds was charged with the following:
- First-degree murder
- First-degree burglary
- Conspiracy
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- First-degree arson
- Larceny of a motor vehicle
- Possession or receiving stolen property
- Financial card theft
- Obtaining property by false pretense
- Identity theft
Judge Jeffrey Moore granted bond for the three suspects on their lesser charges Monday morning but denied bond for their murder charges.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.