Student Spotlight: Conway High senior gives first place speech on college affordability

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway High School senior was chosen to give a speech at the Youth Leadership Oratorical conference in Columbia, where she was asked to select a problem that teens face and offer solutions.
Senior Camryn Miller chose the topic of college education. Her first place speech was titled ‘Achieving Beyond Adversity: Facing the Affordability of College.’
“I hope that schools know that there are a lot of kids in school who don’t know about college, who don’t know about student loans, who don’t know about dual enrollment courses or different things they can do that can help them in college," Miller said. "So I hope people go away knowing if they do this, that can help a student succeed.”
She shared how students need to know how to manage student loans and be aware of the burden it could become one day.
“First, you need to do your FAFSA. I would say see your guidance counselor and talk to someone who knows about student loans more than you so they can guide you and inform you on the different things you can do instead of taking out a student loans. Maybe a scholarship or grants and stuff," Miller said.
As far as her own hopes and goals for college and her career one day, she said her dream school is North Carolina’s A&T State University. She wants to become a civil engineer. Miller, who is also a member of the school band, said it’s a lot of work, but she’s found balance.
“It’s a lot of late nights and early mornings to do my homework; it’s time management," she said.
