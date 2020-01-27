Myrtle Beach to ‘vigorously prosecute’ hospitality fee case after mediator declares impasse

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A court-appointed mediator has declared an impasse in the ongoing dispute over hospitality fees between Myrtle Beach and Horry County, and the city is ready to head to court.
According to a press release from the city of Myrtle Beach, the county is “unwilling to settle” despite the city’s and the mediator’s best efforts.
“The mediator has since declared an impasse in the talks. The City of Myrtle Beach will vigorously prosecute its case to protect our citizens’ interests and the interests of those who were required to pay the county’s unauthorized Hospitality Fee. Unlawfully collected money is not ‘tax’ revenue and should be returned to those who paid it,” according to a statement from the city.
The battle surrounding hospitality fees began last March, when the city of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming the county collected millions of dollars in hospitality fees illegally.
According to the lawsuit, Horry County passed a resolution in 1996 to begin collecting the 1.5% hospitality tax in the unincorporated areas and the municipalities to help fund road projects through the RIDE I program. Myrtle Beach city leaders adopted a resolution supporting the tax.
It became effective on Jan. 1, 1997 and was to expire on Jan. 1, 2017.
In December 2016, the county enacted an ordinance to extend the termination date of the hospitality tax’s “Sunset Provision” to Jan. 1, 2022.
Myrtle Beach claims in the lawsuit that it never consented to an extension, while Horry County has said it didn’t need Myrtle Beach’s consent.
Horry County was using the hospitality fee to help fund the Interstate 73 project and bring the major interstate all the way into Myrtle Beach.
Over the next several months both parties filed appeals and injunctions, which brought confusion to businesses over who is supposed to be collecting the hospitality fee.
After three rounds of mediation, a proposed agreement on hospitality fees was reached and sent to all parties involved in the lawsuit.
On Dec. 16, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Aynor and Atlantic Beach all voted in favor of the proposed settlement.
Horry County leaders then met and decided to amend the proposal to say that Myrtle Beach cannot use the part of the settlement money to pay attorney fees. Council members voted 7-5 in favor of the proposed settlement.
Myrtle Beach City Council met on Thursday, Dec. 19 and they rejected the county’s change.
WMBF News has reached out to Horry County officials for comment.
See below for a timeline tracing this ongoing dispute over the hospitality fee:
