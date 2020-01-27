Myrtle Beach man accused of assaulting woman, taking her wallet while she was dropping off mail

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man over the weekend after he allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her wallet while she was dropping off mail.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 28-year-old Christopher Jamar Bellamy was booked Sunday night on charges of strong arm robbery and resisting arrest. He remained in jail Monday under a $75,000 bond.
According to an arrest warrant, the victim said she went to send out mail on Saturday and saw the suspect lying on a table.
After she dropped off her mail, the victim said the suspect got off the table and approached her, the report stated. He then allegedly hit her multiple times in the head and got control of her wallet, according to police.
The victim was able to positively identify the suspect by a show-up, the warrant stated.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.