Myrtle Beach community remembers Kobe Bryant’s 1995 Beach Ball Classic performance

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Millions will remember Kobe Bryant as an NBA player who set records and changed the game of basketball forever.
However, many in Myrtle Beach will remember him as the kid who put on an amazing performance at the 1995 Beach Ball Classic.
Bryant was a high school senior for Lower Merion High School from Pennsylvania.
Beach Ball Classic officials said he scored 117 points in the three games in the tournament he played. Two of those games were 45-point performances.
Bryant’s team didn’t win the tournament, but he did go on to win the slam dunk contest.
Mark Harter was one of the fans in the stands when Bryant lit up the tournament. He said he knew he was destined for greatness.
“You could tell that he was special," Harter said. "He had great shot taking abilities. Just an all-around great player even at 18 years old.”
Some people in Myrtle Beach like Lane Cox used the day after Bryant’s death as a way to honor him on the court by shooting hoops.
“He was a role model for a lot of us growing up," Cox said. "His work ethic and drive and stuff like that is something that we’ve really kind of admired and the whole world has admired to be like.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.