’My heart is so hurt’: Family of Hartsville nightclub victim pleads for stop to Pee Dee gun violence

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Just days after losing a brother, cousin and son, one Hartsville family is hopings their loved one’s death will inspire change.
“It upsets me,” said William Robinson, Jr. "I’m hurt. I’m broken.”
Robinson’s younger brother, 29-year-old Bryan Robinson, was one of two victims shot and killed at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville Saturday.
“It’s a lot of emotion because there will be countless family gatherings, and those gatherings won’t ever be the same because he’s not there with us," said Wanda Govan, a cousin of Robinson’s.
The family describes Bryan as an easy-going jokester who was never far away if anyone ever needed a helping hand.
“I try to prepare for moments like this - ‘What if this happens? What if that happens? What are you going to do?’" Robinson Jr. said. “I didn’t know what to do.”
With one of the shooting suspects appearing in court Monday, Robinson’s family is taking a strong stance against a recent spree of gun violence in the Pee Dee.
“Man, put the guns down. How many times do we have to say this? Put the guns down,” Robinson said tearfully.
“I pray for everybody,” said Govan, surrounded by family members. “My heart is so hurt for everyone affected. Our lives are forever changed because of the violence and it just needs to simply stop."
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.