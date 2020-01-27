Loris man charged after 300 grams of pot found in car on school property

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Loris police made an arrest Friday after more than 300 grams of marijuana were found in a car that had been at an area school.
According to information on the Loris Police Department’s Facebook page, the department’s school resource officer was on foot patrol conducting a safety check around the school and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a parked vehicle located on school property.
A traffic stop was conducted off property and a little more than 300 grams of marijuana was found during a vehicle search, police said.
According to Loris Police Chief Gary Buley, 30-year-old Lafeyette Emmanuel Parker was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and distribution within close proximity to a school.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Parker was released Sunday on a $15,000 bond.
