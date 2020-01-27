Loris man charged after 300 grams of pot found in car on school property

Loris man charged after 300 grams of pot found in car on school property
Over 300 grams of marijuana was found in a car that had been at a Loris school. (Source: Loris Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | January 27, 2020 at 1:09 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 1:09 PM

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Loris police made an arrest Friday after more than 300 grams of marijuana were found in a car that had been at an area school.

According to information on the Loris Police Department’s Facebook page, the department’s school resource officer was on foot patrol conducting a safety check around the school and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a parked vehicle located on school property.

A traffic stop was conducted off property and a little more than 300 grams of marijuana was found during a vehicle search, police said.

According to Loris Police Chief Gary Buley, 30-year-old Lafeyette Emmanuel Parker was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and distribution within close proximity to a school.

Lafeyette Emmanuel Parker
Lafeyette Emmanuel Parker (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Parker was released Sunday on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.