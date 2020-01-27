FIRST ALERT: Showers expected for the morning commute, cloudy start to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers are back as we begin the work week with mild temperatures in the mid-upper 40s this morning. As you're headed out the door, you will want to grab the rain jacket and umbrella. The rain chances are at 40% today for a few light showers with the best chances right during the morning commute.
Give yourself a few extra minutes for the travel this morning and just know that a moderate downpour or two cannot be ruled out. The good news? Most of this will remain light in nature and just be an annoyance to start the work week.
The clouds will stick around throughout the day and rain chances stay in the forecast this afternoon. Even then, the chances are isolated at 20% with a few light showers and some mist.
Sunshine will return to on Tuesday and Wednesday with some cooler temperatures. Highs will drop down into the lower 50s with morning temperatures into the 30s.
Models continue to pick up on a quick-hitting disturbance on Thursday before a larger system arrives for the end of the week and into the weekend. In total, this is three systems for the week that could bring rain to our area.
The best chance of rain this week would be late Friday and into Saturday with some steady rain in the forecast for now. Unfortunately, there is still a lot of uncertainty with the track of this system and rain chances can fluctuate depending on which track unfolds. Stay tuned to the forecast for the latest updates and changes.
