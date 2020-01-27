FIRST ALERT: Bright and brisk Tuesday, watching late week rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clearing skies return for Tuesday before rain chances return to end the week.
A light shower or two will remain possible through the early evening hours before dryer air returns to the area and shuts down the risk of rain. Skies will clear late tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s by daybreak Tuesday.
Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and seasonably cool with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 50s.
The seasonable weather will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday with fair skies and nighttime temperatures in the 30s and daytime readings in the lower 50s.
A weak storm system will pass just south of the region Wednesday night and early Thursday bringing mostly cloudy skies and just a 20% chance of a few showers or sprinkles. As that system exits, a more potent storm system may impact the area by Friday and Saturday.
At this point, it looks like rain returns by Friday afternoon and continues Friday night into Saturday morning before ending. Depending on the strength and track of the system, a soaking or even heavy rain will be possible.
Clearing skies return by Saturday afternoon with bright and milder weather returning for Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.