Deputies, coroner conducting death investigation after body found in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered Monday in the Pamplico community, authorities said.
According to Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Glen Kirby, investigators were called after the body was found in a home off of Kennedy Haines Road around 12 p.m.
Kirby said an exact cause of death has not been determined and the coroner will send the body for an autopsy.
He added the investigation was active as of 4 p.m. Monday.
