Pee Dee community raises hundreds for family of slain Florence airport officer

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -"It’s kind of overwhelming the amount of people who showed up but it’s it’s really something."
A different kind of overwhelming than what the fire chief at the Floyd Dale Fire Department in Dillon county says he felt just a few short weeks ago.
Winkeler, who once worked at this department was shot and killed while on duty as an airport officer at the Florence Regional Airport earlier this month.
“When the call came out, that this has happened to him, she called me up and said, you know I want to help, I want to do something, let’s try to give back, for the community,” said Chief Ray McCormick of the Floyd Dale Fire Department.
Ashley Galloway and her husband say they’ve never met the Winkeler family, but felt inspired to help out.
“I had never even been to Floyd Dale,” Galloway said.
They live in Florence. She owns Southern Harp Boutique and he's a police officer. And they say, as a law enforcement family, that was enough of a connection for them.
"A lady requested just a few shirts, she wanted to share it on her page, so it got shared and shared and shared- 83 times!"
The Pee Dee department sold over 400 shirts Saturday, with all the proceeds benefiting Winkeler’s family.
Today, not only did they present a check to Winkeler's family, people who ordered the shirts and bracelets and decals came and picked them up. Many say they've known the Winkeler family their whole life. Still Galloway says there are many others, who had never met him, showing support.
'I'm sure he'd be grinning, and bouncing from one side to another just like he always did, he couldn't stay still. He was always wanting to do something."
