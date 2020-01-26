FIRST ALERT: Showers return to start the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers return Monday as a weak storm system moves through the Carolinas.
The clouds quickly increase into Monday morning with an isolated shower possible by sunrise. We’ll feature mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers and areas of mist through late Monday. Temperatures remain seasonably cool, dropping to 47° Monday morning, hitting 57° by the afternoon.
Sunny skies return Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures turn a bit cooler. Expect morning into the 30s with a freeze possible across the Pee Dee Wednesday morning.
More clouds arrive late in the week as another storm system arrives. This one brings some showers late Friday with a better chance of rain Saturday. Still a lot on uncertainty with the track of this system and rain chances may fluctuate for the weekend. Stay tuned to the forecast for the weekend.
