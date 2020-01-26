FIRST ALERT: Seasonable Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies and seasonable weather continue today before showers arrive on Monday.
Under partly sunny skies, temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle 50s.
Tonight will see skies becoming mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s.
A weak storm system will pass just south of the Carolinas on Monday with a chance of showers at times. The steadiest and heaviest rain will remain to our south leaving our area with hit or miss light showers at times on Monday. The rain chances are only 40% and no heavy or steady rain is expected. With cloudy skies and a few showers, temperatures Monday will return to the middle 50s.
Headed into the rest of the new week, seasonable temperatures will keep daytime temperatures in the 50s and overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
A more significant rain-maker is likely by late Friday and Saturday and may deliver a soaking rain by early next weekend.
