Black Voters Matter Fund on three-day bus tour in SC

“Young folks have a voice. Young folks are the engine of change and they deserve to be heard. They deserve to be supported. So, in every state where we go, we’re always looking for young folks, especially black youth or black students, not just on campuses but black youth in our communities as well. We’re always looking for young folks that we can connect with, that we can learn from, that we can listen to and that we can seed into by giving them the support that they really want and need,” said Albright.