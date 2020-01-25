Two arrested in Hartsville after deputy sees illegal drug transaction

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Hartsville residents were taken into custody Thursday after a Darlington County Sheriff’s deputy saw them try to conduct an illegal drug transaction, authorities said.
A press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office states 52-year-old Teddy Wayne Gainey was served six general sessions bench warrants and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, while 50-year-old Danette Lavon O’neal was served with two general sessions bench warrants.
Both remain in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
The patrol deputy was in the area of Lakeview Boulevard and North 5th Street around 8 p.m. Thursday and saw the illegal transaction take place in the parking lot of the Lakeview Motel, the release stated.
According to authorities, the deputy was familiar was one of the suspects and knew the person had outstanding warrants.
As the deputy tried to make contact with the suspect who had outstanding warrants, the person ran into a motel room, the release stated.
The deputy forced his way into the room and found the two suspects, according to authorities. The second person reportedly also had outstanding warrants.
