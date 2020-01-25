House fire displaces three families in Bennettsville

By WMBF News Staff | January 24, 2020 at 7:35 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 7:35 PM

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is assisting three families after their Bennettsville home was damaged by a fire Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, crews were called to a home on Carolina Drive. Officials with the Red Cross are helping a total of seven people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

Members of the Bennettsville Fire Department said it was a kitchen fire that caused damage to the home.

They added that no injuries were reported and the exact cause of the blaze is undetermined.

