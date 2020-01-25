FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures tonight, nice Sunday ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a beautiful day, our temperatures will drop back down into the 30s overnight.
Lows will drop down into the upper 30s along the Grand Strand tonight with the mid 30s appearing more often in the Pee Dee.
Look for clear skies and a light wind from behind the front to cool things off tonight. As you wake up Sunday morning, you will need the jacket, especially if you are headed out early. Good news? We will warm up into the mid 50s once again with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon hours.
Headed into next week, seasonable temperatures will keep daytime temperatures in the 50s and overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
An active storm track will also provide a few rounds of showers at times. The first comes on Monday with mainly hit or miss light showers.
What looked like an isolated chance on rain has since kind of fallen off. That doesn't mean it's completely ruled out just yet but for now, it looks like more clouds on Wednesday, rather than rain itself.
A more significant rain-maker is likely by late Friday and into Saturday and may deliver a soaking rain by next weekend.
