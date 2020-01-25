FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures tonight, nice Sunday ahead

By Andrew Dockery | January 25, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 5:08 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a beautiful day, our temperatures will drop back down into the 30s overnight.

Look for lows tonight to drop down into the upper 30s along the beaches. (Source: WMBF)

Lows will drop down into the upper 30s along the Grand Strand tonight with the mid 30s appearing more often in the Pee Dee.

Look for clear skies and a light wind from behind the front to cool things off tonight. As you wake up Sunday morning, you will need the jacket, especially if you are headed out early. Good news? We will warm up into the mid 50s once again with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon hours.

It's a nice Sunday on tap and the winds will die down just a tad. (Source: WMBF)

Headed into next week, seasonable temperatures will keep daytime temperatures in the 50s and overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

An active storm track will also provide a few rounds of showers at times. The first comes on Monday with mainly hit or miss light showers.

We are watching two rain chances and can't let Wednesday go away just yet. There is some lift in the area but models are starting to trend drier for Wednesday. (Source: WMBF)

What looked like an isolated chance on rain has since kind of fallen off. That doesn't mean it's completely ruled out just yet but for now, it looks like more clouds on Wednesday, rather than rain itself.

A busy week of some rain chances off and on is looking likely. This is something that will change as we go throughout the week. (Source: WMBF)

A more significant rain-maker is likely by late Friday and into Saturday and may deliver a soaking rain by next weekend.

