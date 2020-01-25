FIRST ALERT: Breezy and brisk weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies and breezy winds will settle in through the weekend.
Overnight rain has ended and much dryer weather will filter into the region today and Sunday.
Under sunny skies, temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle 50s inland and upper 50s near the beaches. Winds will be gusty at times - up to 25 mph.
Tonight will be clear and cool with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to near 40.
Sunday will see another round of sunny skies and temperatures a few degrees cooler. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to middle 50s.
Headed into next week, seasonable temperatures will keep daytime temperatures in the 50s and overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
An active storm track will also provide a few rounds of showers at times. The first comes on Monday with mainly hit or miss light showers.
Another weak system impacts the region on Wednesday with a few light showers or sprinkles.
A more significant rain-maker is likely by late Friday and Saturday and may deliver a soaking rain by next weekend.
