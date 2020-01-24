Woman fled after hitting Jeep, causing it to flip several times on Highway 31, report states

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A driver is accused of leaving the scene of a crash on Highway 31 after the victim and witnesses told police that she caused it.
North Myrtle Beach police officers were called to a wreck just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 6, where they found a Jeep Wrangler on its side.
The driver of the Wrangler told officers that a pick-up truck made an unlawful lane change and hit her Jeep, causing it to flip several times.
The truck was found a short time later on the Highway 22 and Highway 31 interchange ramp headed toward Conway, but the driver had ditched the truck, according to the police report.
The driver of the truck, identified as 50-year-old Debra Lindner, was brought back to the scene by her boyfriend, according to the report.
Officers discovered that Lindner had left the scene because her driver’s license was suspended.
“According to her driving history record, she was classified as a habitual offender in 2016,” according to the police report.
Lindner was arrested and charged with several traffic violations, including hit-and-run. She bonded out of jail Thursday afternoon.
