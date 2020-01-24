Weekend Events: Cooler weather arrives behind the cold front

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Despite the rain in the forecast for today, the weekend is looking better for those SC Weekend events.
Cooler temperatures will settle in just in time for events happening in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with highs in mid 50s on Saturday and the low-mid 50s on Sunday. The good news? Outside of a rain chance before sunrise on Saturday we will be dry for the weekend.
If you are headed out to the Market Common this weekend, look for the Arts and Music Funk Fest at Grand Park! It's Saturday from 1-6 PM and the weather looks seasonable but breezy for those outdoor plans on Saturday.
The Taste of the MarshWalk is also this weekend and the weather is very similar! Look for a breezy Saturday, followed by the cooler Sunday with plenty of sunshine.
If you are looking for events in the Pee Dee, look no further than the Oyster Roast at Southern Hops Brewing Company on Saturday from 6-10 PM. A list of all events happening in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee can be found on SCWeekend.com.
