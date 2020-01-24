Suspect Search: Man accused of busting down door in front of children

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are trying to track down two suspects who failed to appear for their cases in Horry County.
In the first, a suspect was a no show regarding domestic violence charges. In the second case, police said a suspect busted down a front door, and children witnessed the entire ordeal.
Horry County police are searching for David Aaron Reaves.
Reaves is charged with failure To appear for domestic violence in the second degree. He’s 35 years old with a last known address of Cantebury Drive in Myrtle Beach.
Conway police are looking for Curtis Mont Hemingway.
In September of 2018, authorities responded to Neely Drive regarding a report of a disorderly person.
They found Hemingway yelling at two victims. Police were able to take him outside and handcuff him while he struggled and tried to elbow one officer. Officers said he also tried to hit his head on the hood of the car.
Hemingway was arrested and it was later determined he allegedly entered that house by kicking in the door. The victim said he then argued with her and pushed her face, all while in the presence of children.
Hemingway is charged with failure To appear for burglary in the first degree. He’s 45 years old and has a last known address of Blue Moon Drive in Loris.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.