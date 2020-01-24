Software upgrade leads to three-day pause in parking decal processing in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach announced Friday morning a three-day pause in parking decal processing.
From Jan. 27 until Jan. 29, the city will not be able to process parking decal applications from full-time residents and non-resident property owners. Officials say the three-day pause is due to a software upgrade.
The city will resume issuing decals on Jan. 30.
The paid parking season in North Myrtle Beach is set to begin on March 1.
