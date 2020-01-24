Sheriff’s office: 1 taken to hospital after fire at Murrells Inlet condo

By WMBF News Staff | January 23, 2020 at 10:19 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 10:19 PM

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious during a fire at a Murrells Inlet condo.

Georgetown County deputies were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to Ellington at Wachesaw Plantation East along Riverside Drive for a welfare check.

Deputies arrived with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District after a smoke detector had been activated in one of the lower units.

Deputies smelled smoke, and firefighters made entry into a condo, where they said they found a person on the floor.

The person was taken to Waccamaw Community Hospital. Their condition hasn’t been released.

The fire damaged a stove and microwave, and the condo suffered smoke and water damage.

