Sheriff’s office: 1 taken to hospital after fire at Murrells Inlet condo

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious during a fire at a Murrells Inlet condo.
Georgetown County deputies were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to Ellington at Wachesaw Plantation East along Riverside Drive for a welfare check.
Deputies arrived with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District after a smoke detector had been activated in one of the lower units.
Deputies smelled smoke, and firefighters made entry into a condo, where they said they found a person on the floor.
The person was taken to Waccamaw Community Hospital. Their condition hasn’t been released.
The fire damaged a stove and microwave, and the condo suffered smoke and water damage.
