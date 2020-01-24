SCDPS: 200,000+ defective airbags on S.C. roads, recalled vehicle owners to receive letter in mail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the next week, South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and SafeAirbags.com will be sending out letters to owners of vehicles that have been recalled due to defective Takata airbags.
SCDPS says that there are over 200,00 defective airbags still on South Carolina roads. The letter informs owners of recalled vehicles that the Takata airbags could kill or seriously injure drivers and passengers if they deploy.
A defective part inside the airbag can explode when the airbag deploys, potentially shooting sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers. NHTSA has confirmed that 16 people in the U. S. have been killed, with hundreds of others alleged to have been injured, by this defect.
The letter directs vehicle owners to schedule appointments at local dealerships for immediate free repairs. It also urges owners to take immediate action even if their vehicles have been previously repaired due to temporary replacement parts being used on some vehicles. These vehicles now require permanent repairs.
Affected vehicles include those made by BMW, Chrysler, Daimler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Scion, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen. Dealerships around the country have replacement parts available, and the repair is free.
Below is a sample of what SCDPS’s letter will look like when it’s sent out in the next few weeks.
