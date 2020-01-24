Restaurant Scorecard: Mouse droppings, mildew and slime at one spot; triple perfect score

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with the Waffle House at 105 North Strand Pkwy., in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors say there was slime build-up inside the ice machine on the deflector plate. Health crews also said toxic chemicals were stored on racks hanging with food and single-service items.
Items in bulk containers were not in their original containers and weren’t labeled with easily identifiable names. Crews say soiled wiping cloths were stored on prep surfaces and a cutting board was stored behind the faucet of the three-compartment sink.
There was food accumulation built up on gaskets and under equipment, as well as on the bottom of the cooler.
Floors under equipment and the dish machine had food accumulation build-up. The protective shield over the light on the three-compartment sink was in poor repair.
Inspectors gave Waffle House an 89 out of 100.
Next up is Legends Restaurant and Lounge at 1500 Legends Drive in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found mildew build-up on the deflector plate in the ice machine. The dry storage area was open to the outside, only protected by studs and mesh wiring.
Mouse droppings were found on shelving with deli paper, gloves and to-go containers. A bag of bread appeared to be chewed; the product was discarded. Mouse droppings were also found down in a box holding bags of sugar. No moving rodents or bugs were observed.
The person in charge said there have been mice in the cart storage, which is next to dry storage.
Health crews said soiled wiping cloths were stored on the prep or cook tables and not in approved sanitizer concentration.
The pizza make-top lid was observed coming off of the hinges when opened. Inspectors found the doors on the reach-in coolers were broken.
Inspectors gave Legends Restaurant and Lounge a 90 out of 100.
A perfect score triple play again this week. Royal Ramen at 7819 N. Kings Hwy., and Arby’s at 1506 S. Kings Hwy., both in Myrtle Beach, and Meyers Ice Cream in Surfside Beach gave those perfect performances.
