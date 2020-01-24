Myrtle Beach, CCU mull over downtown partnership

If the deal is approved by the city and Coastal, it would mean the historic First Presbyterian Church off Kings Highway, neighboring Chapin Memorial Library and Chapin Park would be filled with staff and students. It could mean, Bethune said, that Myrtle Beach would follow the same path as other cities in partnering with universities that have seen bustling downtowns year round. It could lead to “businesses starting to pop up” near the area, she said.