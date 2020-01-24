Man injured in Florence County shooting

Man injured in Florence County shooting
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in Florence County. (Source: FCSO)
By WMBF News Staff | January 24, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 10:17 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in Florence County.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 8:17 a.m. in the 900 block of S. Cashua Drive.

According to Kirby, the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident. A woman shot the victim following an argument in a parking lot, he added.

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in Florence County.
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in Florence County. (Source: FCSO)

The woman has been identified and deputies are searching for her, according to Kirby.

There is no word on the extent of the man’s injuries.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.