Man injured in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in Florence County.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 8:17 a.m. in the 900 block of S. Cashua Drive.
According to Kirby, the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident. A woman shot the victim following an argument in a parking lot, he added.
The woman has been identified and deputies are searching for her, according to Kirby.
There is no word on the extent of the man’s injuries.
