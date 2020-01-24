Lawsuit claims thousands of patients’ information compromised in Tidelands Health ransomware attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tidelands Health is facing a federal class action complaint after a ransomware attack left the hospital system’s computer systems and data offline in December.
The court documents were filed Tuesday by two patients who claim their medical records and services were compromised by the malware incident.
Brandi Kersey, one of the plaintiffs, was scheduled for a nuclear stress test at Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital after suffering two strokes last year, but when she arrived for her appointment, she was told the computer system was hacked and her test was canceled, according to court documents.
“Ms. Kersey was then told that the hospital would have to call her when things were fixed, thereby delaying and disrupting her course of care and treatment,” court records stated.
The other named plaintiff, Starr Collister, said the ransomware attack caused staff to repeatedly give her food she was not able to eat because nurses were not able to access her medical records.
“She had to repeatedly wait for nurses to attend to her as they were tied up with manual paperwork, and discharge after her three-day hospital stay was ‘a nightmare,’” court documents said.
The potentially, more lasting impact of the ransomware attack though is that thousands of patients’ highly sensitive medical records could have been compromised. The complaint claims names, social security numbers, driver’s license information, medical information and other protected health information were exposed to hackers. The concern is that the information could now be used by data thieves to commit a variety of crimes.
“…taking out loans in Class Members’ names, using Class Members’ names to obtain medical services, using Class Members’ health information to target other phishing and hacking intrusions based on their individual health needs, using Class Members’ information to target other phishing and hacking intrusions based on their individual health needs, using Class Members’ information to obtain government benefits, filing fraudulent tax returns using Class Members’ information, obtaining driver’s licenses in Class Members’ names but with another person’s photograph, and giving false information to police during an arrest,” court documents stated.
The complaint maintained the ransomware attack exposed the plaintiffs and class members to a heightened and imminent risk of fraud and identity theft and left those impacted to pay for credit monitoring services and other measures to protect themselves.
Court documents claim Tidelands Health has failed to notify patients whose private information was impacted, has not publicly announced the results of its investigation, and has not reported the data breach to the SC Department of Health and Human Services.
The complaint accuses the hospital system of negligence, among other things, for failing to protect the private information of its patents.
Tidelands Health has not responded to a request for comment on the federal complaint. However, the hospital system posted statements on Facebook during the ransomware attack.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.