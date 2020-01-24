$21K donation wipes out lunch debt for all Madison city students

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A donation to Madison City Schools has wiped out the school lunch debt for all students in the district.
The school district just accepted a $21,000 donation from Inside-Out Ministries. It’ll cover the debts of 1,300 children.
Presenters gave the check in honor of Superintendent Robby Parker’s retirement.
The gesture left Parker visibly moved.
The district feeds all of its students lunch regardless of debt, but this gives them a fresh start.
The district also passed a timeline to replace Parker.
It will be accepting applications through March 23 and the board will name a replacement on April 30.
